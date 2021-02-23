Subscribe to Upset
Dinosaur Jr have announced their new album, 'Sweep It Into Space'

Check out lead single 'I Ran Away'.
Published: 5:18 pm, February 23, 2021
Dinosaur Jr have announced their new album, 'Sweep It Into Space'.

The record - which follows on from 2016’s 'Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not', and, before lockdown hit, was co-produced by Kurt Vile - is due for release on 23rd April via Jagjaguwar, preceded by lead single 'I Ran Away'.

J Mascis says: "I was listening to a lot of Thin Lizzy, so I was trying to get some of that duelling twin lead sound. But the recording session was pretty well finished by the time things really hit the fan. When the lockdown happened in March, that meant I was on my own. But it was cool."

The tracklisting reads:

1. I Ain't
2. I Met the Stones
3. To Be Waiting
4. I Ran Away
5. Garden
6. Hide Another Round
7. And Me
8. I Expect It Always
9. Take It Back
10. N Say
11. Walking To You
12. You Wonder

