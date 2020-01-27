Subscribe to Upset
Diet Cig have dropped their first new music in bloody ages - check out 'Night Terrors' now

They've also a UK tour booked in for May.
Published: 11:11 am, January 27, 2020 Photos: Emily Dubin.
Alex Luciano (guitar and vocals) and Noah Bowman (drums) are back with new single 'Night Terrors', their first since 2017 debut album 'Swear I’m Good At This'.

“This song centers around my very real and frequent experiences with night terrors and other bizarre sleep activity," Alex explains. "If we’re close enough to have ever shared a room, you know what I’m talking about. This song goes out to you.

"The idea of night terrors also represents the fact that no matter how hard I try to curate a specific and perfect version of myself, the embarrassing, weird, unlikable parts are always going to be there too. The people I’m closest with will always end up seeing them, when they inevitably come hurling out of me like my night terrors in the middle of the night. This song's about holding onto that hope that the real ones will like me even with all my weird freaky stuff underneath. Even when I'm screaming at them in my sleep from across the hotel room."

The news arrives alongside a short May tour, which will see them perform dates in Bristol, Brighton, Manchester and London:

MAY
02 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
04 Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin
05 Manchester, UK @ YES
06 London, UK @ Camden Assembly

