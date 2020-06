News

Published: 10:22 pm, June 30, 2020

Diet Cig have planned their first ticketed livestream show.

Performing in support of the duo's latest album 'Do You Wonder About Me?', the event will take place via the NoonChorus platform on 31st July at 8pm EST.

50% of the show proceeds will be donated between The Okra Project and these venues: The Masquerade, Cat's Cradle, Mississippi Studios, Neumos, 930 Club, Margin Walker, Casbah, Rickshaw Stop, Kilby Court.

Tickets can be picked up at noonchorus.com/diet-cig.