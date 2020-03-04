Subscribe to Upset
Diet Cig have announced their second album, 'Do You Wonder About Me?'

Check out their new single, 'Thriving'.
Published: 11:27 am, March 04, 2020 Photos: Emily Dubin.
Due out on 1st May via Frenchkiss Records, the news arrives alongside new single 'Thriving', the follow up to last month’s 'Night Terrors'.

“We spent a lot of time after the first record growing as people, being humans outside of tour for a little bit, and trying to shed the imposter syndrome,” Alex Luciano says. "When we made our first record we almost felt like we had something to prove."

The release is accompanied by a handful of UK shows, including a launch show at London's Rough Trade East on 30th April, and further shows in Bristol (2nd May), Brighton (4th), Manchester (5th), and London (6th).

The album's tracklisting reads:

1. Thriving
2. Who Are You?
3. Night Terrors
4. Priority Mail
5. Broken Body
6. Makeout Interlude
7. Flash Flood
8. Worth The Wait
9. Stare Into the Sun
10. Night Terrors Reprise

