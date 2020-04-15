Listen

It's about shit apologies.

Diet Cig are teasing their upcoming album with new cut, ‘Who Are You?’.

It's the latest drop from the duo's second album ‘Do You Wonder About Me?’, following on from ‘Night Terrors’ back in January.

“‘Who Are You?’ is for anyone who’s ever received a completely self-serving apology from someone who’s hurt them," they explain. "I learned that healing doesn’t wait for an ‘I’m sorry’ to appear, and it can feel silly to have one arrive when you’re completely over it. This song takes these bad feelings and turns them into a fun upbeat jam to dance around in your kitchen to!”

Diet Cig have rescheduled their May headline shows to November, catch them live at the following:



NOVEMBER

18 Rough Trade, Bristol

19 Bodega, Nottingham

20 YES, Manchester

22 Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

23 Broadcast, Glasgow

24 Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

26 The Hope & Ruin, Brighton

27 The Dome, London

28 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff