April 2020
It's about shit apologies.
Published: 10:20 am, April 15, 2020
Diet Cig are teasing their upcoming album with new cut, ‘Who Are You?’.

It's the latest drop from the duo's second album ‘Do You Wonder About Me?’, following on from ‘Night Terrors’ back in January.

“‘Who Are You?’ is for anyone who’s ever received a completely self-serving apology from someone who’s hurt them," they explain. "I learned that healing doesn’t wait for an ‘I’m sorry’ to appear, and it can feel silly to have one arrive when you’re completely over it. This song takes these bad feelings and turns them into a fun upbeat jam to dance around in your kitchen to!”

Diet Cig have rescheduled their May headline shows to November, catch them live at the following:

NOVEMBER
18 Rough Trade, Bristol
19 Bodega, Nottingham
20 YES, Manchester
22 Hare & Hounds, Birmingham
23 Broadcast, Glasgow
24 Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds
26 The Hope & Ruin, Brighton
27 The Dome, London
28 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

