It's another top-tier banger.

Published: 10:13 am, February 09, 2021 Photos: Joe Mischo.

De'Wayne has released a new single and video, 'I Know Something'.

The follow-up to last year's smash 'National Anthem', the track was produced by Drew Fulk (IDKHow, Lil Peep) and mixed by Zakk Cervini (Yungblud, All Time Low).

"The song is a reflection of my nature," he says. "I find that most times before anything happens, like a big change, you personally have to embody that. Write it down or even say it out loud... and that's exactly what I'm doing on this record. Knowing something is coming or about to happen is very exciting especially when you're the first one that believes in it."

It arrives alongside a video that sees him off to meet his girlfriend's parents.

"The video was about allowing myself to put my guard down and poke fun at the things going on around me," he explains. "I didn't want to take it too seriously. I love the idea of impressing parents, cause it’s so damn weird to me but I truly think it’s something you have to do your whole life and I love challenges! For the video, the thought of pouring champagne and dancing on their table seemed way more fire than talking with them about a degree I don’t have."

