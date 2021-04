Watch

De'Wayne's on a roll.

Published: 3:00 pm, April 15, 2021

De'Wayne has dropped his new single, 'Walking To Work'.

The track follows on from a number of top pop-punk hits, including his recent drop 'Perfume', a collaboration with Waterparks' Awsten Knight.

"I used to walk to and from work 4 miles each way and dream about getting the chance to have people hear my music," he explains. "Not a day goes by where I don't think about that."

Check out 'Walking To Work' below.