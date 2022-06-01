Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring NOAHFINNCE, Stand Atlantic, Taking Back Sunday, Memphis May Fire and more.
Order a copy
June 2022 (NOAHFINNCE)
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

De’Wayne has teamed up with grandson for his new single, 'Good Mood'

"No matter how hard life and doubters kick you down, you go harder than them."
Published: 11:18 am, June 06, 2022
De’Wayne has teamed up with grandson for his new single, 'Good Mood'

De’Wayne has teamed up with grandson for his new single, 'Good Mood'.

The new drop coincides with his North American tour, which includes stops at Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, and is accompanied by a chat on De’Wayne's podcast.

“Good Mood explains what’s been going on in my head over the last few years," he says, "being able to sit and observe and most importantly learn how I’m going to infiltrate in the most beautiful/raw way. No matter how hard life and doubters kick you down, you go harder than them. I would say the overarching theme is to get to it by any means necessary."

Check out both the new track and the podcast chat below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Silverstein have booked two UK headline shows for December
Crawlers: "I don't think the label of a 'TikTok band' is such a bad thing"
Death Cab For Cutie have released a new video for ﻿‘Roman Candles’﻿
Yeah Yeah Yeahs are going to release their new album 'Cool It Down' in September
Panic! At The Disco have announced their new album ‘Viva Las Vengeance’
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing