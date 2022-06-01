Watch

"No matter how hard life and doubters kick you down, you go harder than them."

Published: 11:18 am, June 06, 2022

De’Wayne has teamed up with grandson for his new single, 'Good Mood'.

The new drop coincides with his North American tour, which includes stops at Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, and is accompanied by a chat on De’Wayne's podcast.

“Good Mood explains what’s been going on in my head over the last few years," he says, "being able to sit and observe and most importantly learn how I’m going to infiltrate in the most beautiful/raw way. No matter how hard life and doubters kick you down, you go harder than them. I would say the overarching theme is to get to it by any means necessary."

Check out both the new track and the podcast chat below.