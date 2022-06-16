DE'WAYNE, Ashnikko, Cassyette and more have joined the line-up for Reading & Leeds

More than 40 new acts have been announced for this year’s Reading & Leeds, including Ashnikko, Daisy Brain, Cassyette, Glaive, DE’WAYNE, Flowerovlove, HO99O9 and more.
They join a bill including headliners Arctic Monkeys, Halsey, Dave, Megan thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon and Rage Against The Machine, plus Wolf Alice, Little Simz, Glass Animals, Fontaines D.C., Run The Jewels, Måneskin, Bastille, Pale Waves, Griff, Wallows and more.
The festival will also be hooking up with Music Declares Emergency for a new project under the No Music On A Dead Planet banner. Aiming to drive grid connections to UK festivals and begin the transition of the UK outdoor live sector to grid power, it will ultimately aim to reduce the carbon emissions for the sector in relation to temporary power generation.
Reading & Leeds will take place from 26th-28th August; the full list of new acts reads:
Alissic
Anorak Patch
Ashnikko
Barns Courtney
Beauty School Dropout
BEMZ
BILK
Caity Baser
CASPR
Cassyette
Christian Alexander
Claudia Valentina
Corella
Courting
Daisy Brain
Dan D’Lion
Dayglow
DE’WAYNE
DEADLETTER
Dolores Forever
DYLAN
EMBY
Flowerovlove
Gabe Coulter
Glaive
Grove
HO99O9
Honeyglaze
Jazmine Flowers
JBee
Joe Unknown
Joesef
Jords
Just Wondering
Lice
Luude
Mallrat
Meduulla
Miso Extra
Panic Shack
Phem
Police Car Collective
Priestgate
SISI
Stone
Taipei Houston
The Native
The Skinner Brothers