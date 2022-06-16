DE'WAYNE, Ashnikko, Cassyette and more have joined the line-up for Reading & Leeds

Festivals

Reading & Leeds will take place from 26th-28th August.

Published: 2:24 pm, June 16, 2022

More than 40 new acts have been announced for this year’s Reading & Leeds, including Ashnikko, Daisy Brain, Cassyette, Glaive, DE’WAYNE, Flowerovlove, HO99O9 and more.



They join a bill including headliners Arctic Monkeys, Halsey, Dave, Megan thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon and Rage Against The Machine, plus Wolf Alice, Little Simz, Glass Animals, Fontaines D.C., Run The Jewels, Måneskin, Bastille, Pale Waves, Griff, Wallows and more.

The festival will also be hooking up with Music Declares Emergency for a new project under the No Music On A Dead Planet banner. Aiming to drive grid connections to UK festivals and begin the transition of the UK outdoor live sector to grid power, it will ultimately aim to reduce the carbon emissions for the sector in relation to temporary power generation.

Reading & Leeds will take place from 26th-28th August; the full list of new acts reads:

Alissic

Anorak Patch

Ashnikko

Barns Courtney

Beauty School Dropout

BEMZ

BILK

Caity Baser

CASPR

Cassyette

Christian Alexander

Claudia Valentina

Corella

Courting

Daisy Brain

Dan D’Lion

Dayglow

DE’WAYNE

DEADLETTER

Dolores Forever

DYLAN

EMBY

Flowerovlove

Gabe Coulter

Glaive

Grove

HO99O9

Honeyglaze

Jazmine Flowers

JBee

Joe Unknown

Joesef

Jords

Just Wondering

Lice

Luude

Mallrat

Meduulla

Miso Extra

Panic Shack

Phem

Police Car Collective

Priestgate

SISI

Stone

Taipei Houston

The Native

The Skinner Brothers