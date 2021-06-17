De’Wayne has shared a video for debut album cut, 'Super 8'

Watch

The album is out this week.

Published: 11:37 am, June 17, 2021

De’Wayne has shared a video for ‘Super 8’.

It marks the latest cut from debut album ‘Stains’, set for release tomorrow, on 18th June via Hopeless Records, which you can find out more about in the July issue of Upset, out now.

“Every song on this record is urgent because it has to be,” he says. “I want to put out music that feels like you have to listen to it right now.”

Of the new track, he adds: “This is actually a little embarrassing to write but it says it all in the hook! I was too nervous to come out and ask so I wrote my girl a song about it and here we are playing it out in this video.”

Check it out below.