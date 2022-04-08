Watch

Published: 3:48 pm, April 08, 2022

De'Wayne has dropped his new single 'Die Out Here (Feat. PoorStacy)'.

He says of the track: "I honestly feel we become so obsessed with pleasing and fitting in that you lose who you were when you started and I genuinely don’t wanna exist as an artist that way. So I was expressing 'I wanna go out with a smile if I can, and not be all messed up by what life does'."

He adds that it was inspired by "not wanting to go out the way I’ve seen my heroes time after time. Being found without love or in the end feeling like they didn’t live up to the pressures you feel as a human. The inspiration comes from driving 1,300 miles from home to a place and leaving there with way more than you had at the beginning."

Check it out below, and catch De'Wayne on tour in the US this summer.