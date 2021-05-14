Subscribe to Upset
De’Wayne has announced his debut album, 'Stains'

It's coming in June via Hopeless Records.
Published: 2:27 pm, May 14, 2021
De’Wayne has announced his debut album, ‘Stains’.

The alt-pop-punk’s first full-length will arrive on 18th June via Hopeless Records, preceded by the title-track, plus a video by animator/designer, Ainissa V.

The record also features his recent singles ‘Walking to Work’, ‘I Know Something’, and ‘Perfume (Feat. Awsten Knight)’.

“Every song on this record is urgent because it has to be,” he says. “I want to put out music that feels like you have to listen to it right now.”

Of the new drop, he adds: “I got passed up on by several labels that didn’t understand me or where I could fit, which fueled my whole album, but especially this song.”

Check out ‘Stains’ below. 

