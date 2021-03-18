Subscribe to Upset
DE'WAYNE and Awsten from Waterparks have teamed up for a new track, 'Perfume'

“I send Awsten everything I work on and this was the song that he felt was gonna go crazy!"
Published: 8:40 pm, March 18, 2021
DE'WAYNE and Waterparks' Awsten Knight have teamed up for a brand new track.

Titled 'Perfume', DE'WAYNE explains of the link-up: “I never ever write love songs but this is one, and it’s about my high school lady. You ever love someone so much you hate them? This is my ode to her and if she hears it,I honestly hope she sings along. Even though falling in love can be the total opposite of beautiful, if you start to fall for someone go super hard!”

“It was a dream come true,” DE’WAYNE adds. “I send Awsten everything I work on and this was the song that he felt was gonna go crazy! So I asked him to jump on it and I got a verse back a week later!”

You can check out the video for 'Perfume' below.

