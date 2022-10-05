DE’WAYNE has announced his second album, ‘MY FAVOURITE BLUE JEANS’

Listen

It's only a few weeks away.

Published: 5:34 pm, October 05, 2022

DE’WAYNE has announced a new album.

His second full-length, ‘MY FAVOURITE BLUE JEANS’ will be released on 28th October. The news arrives alongside a collaboration with I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME called ‘SIMPLE’.

“My first album was very angry and angsty, but I’m way more confident in myself now when it comes to what I want to say as an artist,” he explains. “I took steps to live the life I wanted to live, and I dedicated every second I could to writing these songs. It was about not giving a fuck about what anyone thinks and doing what makes me happy.”

‘SIMPLE’ is the fourth single from the record, following ‘GOOD MOOD (feat. grandson)’, ‘DIE OUT HERE (feat. POORSTACY)’, and ‘TAKE THIS CROWN (feat. Good Charlotte)’.

Check it out below.