Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring As It Is, Twin Atlantic, Underoath, Rolo Tomassi and more.
Order a copy
February 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On the road

Destroy Boys have announced their first-ever UK headline dates

They also have some dates with Alkaline Trio and Taking Back Sunday coming up.
Published: 11:09 am, February 09, 2022
Destroy Boys have announced their first-ever UK headline dates

Destroy Boys have announced their first ever UK headline dates.

The run will take place in March, in amongst their batch of support dates with Alkaline Trio and Taking Back Sunday, and include shows in Leeds, Brighton, Southampton, Exeter and Cardiff.

“Feeling incredibly lucky and thrilled to announce that we’re touring the UK with Alkaline Trio and Taking Back Sunday,” the band comment. “Two legendary giants that we are so, so grateful to be accompanying on these dates. We’re also doing our first UK headline shows EVER! We’ll see you out there!”

The dates read:

MARCH
01 Newcastle, O2 City Hall (w/ Alkaline Trio & Taking Back Sunday)
02 Glasgow, O2 Academy (w/ Alkaline Trio & Taking Back Sunday)
03 Leeds, The Key Club
04 Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse (w/ Alkaline Trio & Taking Back Sunday)
05 Birmingham, O2 Academy (w/ Alkaline Trio & Taking Back Sunday)
06 London, O2 Academy Brixton (w/ Alkaline Trio & Taking Back Sunday)
08 Brighton, The Green Door Store
10 Southampton, The Joiners
11 Exeter, The Cavern
12 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Sunflower Bean have announced their third album with new single, ‘Who Put You Up To This?’
Puppy have booked a new headline tour for May
Pulled Apart By Horses: "This is the most 'punk' album we've ever made"
Check out Cassyette's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Santana, Paramore, P!nk and more
Track by Track: ﻿Softcult - Year Of The Snake EP
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing