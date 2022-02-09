Destroy Boys have announced their first ever UK headline dates.
The run will take place in March, in amongst their batch of support dates with Alkaline Trio and Taking Back Sunday, and include shows in Leeds, Brighton, Southampton, Exeter and Cardiff.
“Feeling incredibly lucky and thrilled to announce that we’re touring the UK with Alkaline Trio and Taking Back Sunday,” the band comment. “Two legendary giants that we are so, so grateful to be accompanying on these dates. We’re also doing our first UK headline shows EVER! We’ll see you out there!”
The dates read:
MARCH
01 Newcastle, O2 City Hall (w/ Alkaline Trio & Taking Back Sunday)
02 Glasgow, O2 Academy (w/ Alkaline Trio & Taking Back Sunday)
03 Leeds, The Key Club
04 Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse (w/ Alkaline Trio & Taking Back Sunday)
05 Birmingham, O2 Academy (w/ Alkaline Trio & Taking Back Sunday)
06 London, O2 Academy Brixton (w/ Alkaline Trio & Taking Back Sunday)
08 Brighton, The Green Door Store
10 Southampton, The Joiners
11 Exeter, The Cavern
12 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach