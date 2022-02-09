On the road

They also have some dates with Alkaline Trio and Taking Back Sunday coming up.

Published: 11:09 am, February 09, 2022

Destroy Boys have announced their first ever UK headline dates.

The run will take place in March, in amongst their batch of support dates with Alkaline Trio and Taking Back Sunday, and include shows in Leeds, Brighton, Southampton, Exeter and Cardiff.

“Feeling incredibly lucky and thrilled to announce that we’re touring the UK with Alkaline Trio and Taking Back Sunday,” the band comment. “Two legendary giants that we are so, so grateful to be accompanying on these dates. We’re also doing our first UK headline shows EVER! We’ll see you out there!”

The dates read:



MARCH

01 Newcastle, O2 City Hall (w/ Alkaline Trio & Taking Back Sunday)

02 Glasgow, O2 Academy (w/ Alkaline Trio & Taking Back Sunday)

03 Leeds, The Key Club

04 Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse (w/ Alkaline Trio & Taking Back Sunday)

05 Birmingham, O2 Academy (w/ Alkaline Trio & Taking Back Sunday)

06 London, O2 Academy Brixton (w/ Alkaline Trio & Taking Back Sunday)

08 Brighton, The Green Door Store

10 Southampton, The Joiners

11 Exeter, The Cavern

12 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach