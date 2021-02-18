Subscribe to Upset
Destroy Boys sign to Hopeless Records, drop new single 'Muzzle'

It's their first release for their new label home.
Published: 10:48 am, February 18, 2021
Destroy Boys have dropped a brand new single, 'Muzzle', via their brand new label Hopeless Records.

The three piece - founded by Violet Mayugba (guitar/vocals) and Alexia Roditis (vocals/guitar) and rounded out by drummer Narsai Malik - are kicking off a new era with a shirt, sharp blast that's less than a minute in length.

“It’s important to have women, and queer people, people of colour, and differently-abled people in all aspects of the music industry, to have that support," explains Alexia, talking about their signing to Hopeless. "Now we’re able to have more of a say in who we work with, and when you have that kind of control, you should do good with it. We’re really excited to be in a place where we can create the album we want to create. They took our project very personally; they were really excited about us, and they don’t seem to want to infringe on what we have. They want us to maintain our own vision.”

A press release also confirms the band are working on a new album with Will Yip. You can check out 'Muzzle' below.

