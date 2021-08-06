Californian punk trio Destroy Boys have announced their new album.
'Open Mouth, Open Heart' will be released on 8th October, with the new arriving alongside new single 'Locker Room Bully'.
"‘Locker Room Bully’ is a product of the anger, desperation, and sadness I’ve felt in the last year," says front person Alexia Roditis. "Throughout my life, I’ve been confronted with people who don’t like me or don’t get what I’m doing or people who think they’re right about something they know nothing about. I am frustrated to no end. But ‘Locker Room Bully’ is also my line in the sand, I suppose - a sign of letting go of people and situations I don’t control and don’t care about me."
The record's full tracklisting reads:
Locker Room Bully
Muzzle
Sweet Tooth
Lo peor
Cherry Garcia
Te llevo conmigo (Here Lie All Those Who Have Come Before Me)
Bob
Drink
Ruins
Escape
All This Love
For What
Secrets