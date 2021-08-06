Listen

Check out new single 'Locker Room Bully'.

Published: 10:19 am, August 06, 2021

Californian punk trio Destroy Boys have announced their new album.

'Open Mouth, Open Heart' will be released on 8th October, with the new arriving alongside new single 'Locker Room Bully'.

"‘Locker Room Bully’ is a product of the anger, desperation, and sadness I’ve felt in the last year," says front person Alexia Roditis. "Throughout my life, I’ve been confronted with people who don’t like me or don’t get what I’m doing or people who think they’re right about something they know nothing about. I am frustrated to no end. But ‘Locker Room Bully’ is also my line in the sand, I suppose - a sign of letting go of people and situations I don’t control and don’t care about me."

The record's full tracklisting reads:



Locker Room Bully

Muzzle

Sweet Tooth

Lo peor

Cherry Garcia

Te llevo conmigo (Here Lie All Those Who Have Come Before Me)

Bob

Drink

Ruins

Escape

All This Love

For What

Secrets