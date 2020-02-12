Watch

His new EP is out on Friday.

Published: 4:27 pm, February 12, 2020 Photos: Lupe Bustos.

Derek Sanders from Mayday Parade has released a new video for his Goodbye Love cover, 'But Lauren'.

The song marks the second single from his upcoming solo EP 'My Rock and Roll Heart', out this Friday, 14th February via Rise Records.

The release also features acoustic covers of tracks by Jimmy Eat World, Something Corporate, Saves The Day, and The Juliana Theory.

“All of the songs on the EP are ones I was listening to at 15 or 16 years old," he explains. "I've been in so many bands since then, and it's cool to go back to playing acoustic and singing the way it all started."

Check out 'But Lauren' below.