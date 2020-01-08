Subscribe to Upset
Demob Happy have dropped their new single, the third in a trilogy - have a listen to 'Mother Machine' now

It marks the band's first new material of 2020.
Published: 11:35 am, January 08, 2020
Demob Happy have dropped their new single, 'Mother Machine'.

Speaking of the track, which follows on from ‘Autoportrait’ and ‘Less Is More’, both released in 2019, frontman Matt Marcantonio explains: 

“These last three singles have been like a trilogy, expressing things I've felt over the most intense year of touring I think we'll ever do, and things I've learned about where we're all going. I wanted to leave ‘Mother Machine’ ‘til last as there's a lot of new sounds in it, and I like what it says about the future.”

Have a listen below. The band are currently working on a new album, the follow-up to 2018's 'Holy Doom'.

