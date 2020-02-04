Festivals

Published: 1:40 pm, February 04, 2020

Demob Happy and SHVPES have joined the line-up for Marshall Live.

They join a bill that currently features Deaf Havana, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Dream Wife and Press To MECO, who will all perform at Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes on 6th June.

Marshall Commercial Director, Alex Coombes says: “Marshall Live is the embodiment of what Marshall stands for – putting live music first. From a musicians perspective we are able to give grassroot bands an opportunity to play an arena early in their career, and even give unsigned bands the chance to perform alongside headline acts. From a fan perspective, they are able to discover a full days worth of new bands for £30. In addition, we are also championing Milton Keynes as an up and coming music location.

"We love the line-up, it might just be the best out there for an all-dayer; but we also learnt a lot from last year, so we’ve not been afraid to switch a few things up. We’re putting a lot of emphasis on audience engagement for this year, we want Marshall Live to inspire the next generation of music lovers.”

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.co.uk/marshall-live.