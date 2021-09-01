Listen

"‘Furnace‘ is a tragedy," they explain.

Published: 12:08 pm, September 01, 2021

Delaire the Liar have shared their new track 'Furnace'.

Out now via Rude Records, it arrives ahead of their lengthy support run with Vukovi, which will see them on the road throughout October.

"‘Furnace‘ is a tragedy. Some ditches are too deep to dig out of, some punishment too painful to forget," they explain. "It infuriates, to see the ones you care about refuse the kindness and attention they afford to others. Harder still when they turn that mirror back on you. That lack of compassion for your own body can turn to neglect and that negligence can bury you."

Check it out below.