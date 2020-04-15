Delaire The Liar have released their emotional new song, 'Locked (For A Reason)'

Watch

It's a sad one.

Published: 10:33 am, April 15, 2020

Delaire The Liar have released a new song called 'Locked (For A Reason)'.

The low-key and emotional tune arrives alongside a video inspired by the self-isolation from the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Frontman Ffin Colley says: "'Locked (For A Reason)' handles discomfort, failure and acceptance. A song about dissecting every poor choice you’ve made, every aggression you regret. In a period of time where seclusion is necessary, all that opportunity to think can really force you to the mirror and urge you to break it.

"The video tries to explore all of those motions of sadness; the intensity, the relief of social interaction from hundreds of miles away but ultimately it’s brevity and the difficulty in trying to remain motivated whilst the world is on fire."

Check it out below.