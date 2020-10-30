Subscribe to Upset
Coming soon

Deftones have confirmed news of a remix album, feat. Mike Shinoda, Robert Smith and more

It'll accompany the 20th anniversary edition of 'White Pony'.
Published: 2:30 pm, October 30, 2020
Deftones have confirmed news of a remix album.

'White Pony (20th Anniversary Edition)' will arrive on 11th December in celebration of the record's 20th anniversary, with the accompanying remix compilation dubbed 'Black Stallion'.

Further contributions will come from Mike Shinoda, Robert Smith, DJ Shadow, Phantogram, Squarepusher, Clams Casino, Salva, Blanck Mass, and more.

The tracklisting reads:

Feiticeira (Clams Casino remix)
Digital Bath (DJ Shadow remix)
Elite (Blanck Mass remix)
Rx Queen (Salva remix)
Street Carp (Phantogram remix)
Teenager (Robert Smith remix)
Knife Prty (Purity Ring remix)
Korea (Trevor Jackson remix)
Passenger (Mike Shinoda remix)
Change (In the House of Flies) (Tourist remix)
Pink Maggit (Squarepusher remix)

