They'll perform the show while over for Download.

Published: 10:42 am, May 16, 2022

Deftones have announced an intimate show at London's O2 Forum.

The show will mark their first UK headline date since the release of their ninth full-length 'Ohms' in 2020. They're also at Download the preceding weekend.

JUNE

13 London O2 Forum



An O2 presale will take place on 18th May, followed by a Live Nation presale on 19th May, and then the general sale from 20th May.