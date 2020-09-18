Upset's September cover stars, Deftones have released a new video

Deftones have released a new video for 'Genesis'.
It's a cut from their new album, 'Ohms', due on 25th September via Warner Records. The track follows the release's huge title-track, which landed with the album announce a few weeks ago.
You can find out all about the record from the band themselves in the September issue of Upset - order your copy below.
The full tracklisting reads:
1. GENESIS
2. CEREMONY
3. URANTIA
4. ERROR
5. THE SPELL OF MATHEMATICS
6. POMPEJI
7. THIS LINK IS DEAD
8. RADIANT CITY
9. HEADLESS
10. OHMS
