Upset's September cover stars, Deftones have released a new video

Their new album arrives next week.

Published: 2:37 pm, September 18, 2020

Deftones have released a new video for 'Genesis'.

It's a cut from their new album, 'Ohms', due on 25th September via Warner Records. The track follows the release's huge title-track, which landed with the album announce a few weeks ago.

You can find out all about the record from the band themselves in the September issue of Upset - order your copy below.

The full tracklisting reads:



1. GENESIS

2. CEREMONY

3. URANTIA

4. ERROR

5. THE SPELL OF MATHEMATICS

6. POMPEJI

7. THIS LINK IS DEAD

8. RADIANT CITY

9. HEADLESS

10. OHMS