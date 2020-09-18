Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Upset's September cover stars, Deftones have released a new video

Their new album arrives next week.
Published: 2:37 pm, September 18, 2020
Deftones have released a new video for 'Genesis'.

It's a cut from their new album, 'Ohms', due on 25th September via Warner Records. The track follows the release's huge title-track, which landed with the album announce a few weeks ago.

You can find out all about the record from the band themselves in the September issue of Upset - order your copy below.

The full tracklisting reads:

1. GENESIS
2. CEREMONY
3. URANTIA
4. ERROR
5. THE SPELL OF MATHEMATICS
6. POMPEJI
7. THIS LINK IS DEAD
8. RADIANT CITY
9. HEADLESS
10. OHMS

Everything going on in rock, right now.
