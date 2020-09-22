Subscribe to Upset
News

Deftones are adopting out the dots on their album art to raise money for charity

They're contributing to the UC Davis Children’s Hospital and to Crew Nation.
Published: 9:08 pm, September 22, 2020
Deftones are adopting out the dots on their album art to raise money for charity.

The band - who currently feature on the cover of Upset, 'FYI' - are gearing up to release their new record 'Ohms', due on 25th September via Warner Records.

The project's blurb explains: "12,995 dots comprise the Ohms album cover, and we’re inviting you to become a part of it.

"By adopting a dot on the cover, you’ll be contributing to the UC Davis Children’s Hospital and to Crew Nation to fund lifesaving research and pediatric services, as well as support the music industry’s vital crew members, whose livelihood have been impacted by COVID-19.

"Please join us in supporting these two great organizations and adopt a dot (or many) on our album cover."

Find out more here.

