It's time: Deftones have announced their new album, 'Ohms'

Deftones have announced their new album, 'Ohms'.
Due on 25th September via Warner Records, the news arrives alongside a video for the huge title-track, directed by Rafatoon.
They've also unveiled the long-awaited record's artwork. Designed by longtime collaborator Frank Maddocks, the image of two eyes made up of thousands of white pixels appeared on a Los Angeles billboard with the caption “This Is Our Time... We Devour The Days Ahead.”
The full tracklisting reads:
1. GENESIS
2. CEREMONY
3. URANTIA
4. ERROR
5. THE SPELL OF MATHEMATICS
6. POMPEJI
7. THIS LINK IS DEAD
8. RADIANT CITY
9. HEADLESS
10. OHMS