It's time: Deftones have announced their new album, 'Ohms'

They've also shared the much-anticipated record's title-track.

Published: 11:10 am, August 21, 2020

Deftones have announced their new album, 'Ohms'.

Due on 25th September via Warner Records, the news arrives alongside a video for the huge title-track, directed by Rafatoon.

They've also unveiled the long-awaited record's artwork. Designed by longtime collaborator Frank Maddocks, the image of two eyes made up of thousands of white pixels appeared on a Los Angeles billboard with the caption “This Is Our Time... We Devour The Days Ahead.”

The full tracklisting reads:



1. GENESIS

2. CEREMONY

3. URANTIA

4. ERROR

5. THE SPELL OF MATHEMATICS

6. POMPEJI

7. THIS LINK IS DEAD

8. RADIANT CITY

9. HEADLESS

10. OHMS