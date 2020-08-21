Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy
August 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

It's time: Deftones have announced their new album, 'Ohms'

They've also shared the much-anticipated record's title-track.
Published: 11:10 am, August 21, 2020
It's time: Deftones have announced their new album, 'Ohms'

Deftones have announced their new album, 'Ohms'.

Due on 25th September via Warner Records, the news arrives alongside a video for the huge title-track, directed by Rafatoon.

They've also unveiled the long-awaited record's artwork. Designed by longtime collaborator Frank Maddocks, the image of two eyes made up of thousands of white pixels appeared on a Los Angeles billboard with the caption “This Is Our Time... We Devour The Days Ahead.”

The full tracklisting reads:

1. GENESIS
2. CEREMONY
3. URANTIA
4. ERROR
5. THE SPELL OF MATHEMATICS
6. POMPEJI
7. THIS LINK IS DEAD
8. RADIANT CITY
9. HEADLESS
10. OHMS

Everything going on in rock, right now.
You Me At Six are teasing their seventh album with new single, 'MAKEMEFEELALIVE'
Slipknot's Corey Taylor has released a video for his new solo single, 'Black Eyes Blue'
Upset cover stars Biffy Clyro have released a new video for 'Space'
Dizzy have released a new video for 'Beatrice', from their just-released second album
Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have released a new video for 'Double Denim Hop'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing