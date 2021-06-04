Listen

It's out now via 333 Wreckords Crew.

Published: 10:55 am, June 04, 2021

Death Tour have launched their new EP, 'D*E*S*T*R*O*Y'.

Out today (Friday, 4th June) via 333 Wreckords Crew, it's being celebrated with a live show at Rarehouse in LA on 11th June. The pair have also dropped a video for 'Strictly 4 My Divaz'.

The band comment on the EP: “We think, respectfully, it sounds like the soundtrack to a movie where Dr. Patent FUCKING Leather P.H.D. and Miss Pure FUCKING Diesel Gasoline, WEED And Adrenaline Jr. meet at a drag bar during the apocalypse.

"They lock eyes.

"They fuck in the nearest bathroom stall.

"They skip their fucking bill cuz there’s no fucking system left to speak of—only the heat of moment and the chill of the FRIGID NIGHT on one’s damp skin.

"Hordes of disgusting zombie ass, swamps and Las Vegas.

"Then in the end, they mash ass down any highway that will have them for the rest of eternity.

"That’s what this EP sounds like and that’s precisely why people should check it out."

Of the single, they add: "Our lead single ‘Strictly 4 My Divaz’ felt like the perfect beast to lead the release of the animal pack that is this EP. It feels… so ready to show its brand new fashion-week-ready acrylic nails but unafraid to bare its bloody, sharpened teeth."

