It's the most personal song on their new album, says Ben.

Published: 11:37 am, August 12, 2022

Death Cab For Cutie have released a new single, 'Foxglove Through The Clearcut'.

It's the latest cut from the band's tenth studio album, ‘Asphalt Meadows’, set for release on 16th September.

Vocalist and guitaristshares: "Foxglove is by far the most personal song on the record. While I was writing it, I thought I was merely the narrator. But the longer I sat with it, I realized I was both the protagonist AND the narrator."



