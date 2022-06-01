Watch

It's from the band's new album, due in September.

Published: 5:23 pm, June 01, 2022

Death Cab For Cutie have released a new video for ‘Roman Candles’.

It's an early track from the band's tenth studio album, ‘Asphalt Meadows’, set for release on 16th September.

Of the inspiration for the song, the band share: “‘Roman Candles’ is about the crippling, existential dread that goes hand in hand with living in a nervous city on a dying planet. And that the only way to be in the moment is to let it all go.”

The video was directed by filmmaker Lance Bangs (Sonic Youth, Nirvana, Kanye West) and shot entirely in one take.



Lead vocalist and guitarist Ben Gibbard explains: "We’ve known Lance for years and it was great to get a chance to work with him again. He took this concept I had come up with and made it better than we could ever have imagined. The dude is brilliant and a total blast to work with."



Check it out below.