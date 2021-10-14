Coming soon

They've also shared a previously unaired demo of 'Coney Island'.

Published: 12:17 pm, October 14, 2021

Death Cab For Cutie have announced a special 20th-anniversary edition of their 2001 release 'The Photo Album'.

Featuring a number of previously unreleased tracks, the reissue is set to arrive on 29th October and includes studio outtakes, rarities and covers.

“I think ‘The Photo Album’ is pretty excellent,” former Death Cab For Cutie guitarist Chris Walla says. “The demos are especially satisfying to me – they were recorded live to the 8-track over the course of a few days just a week before we started the album proper, and they are a beautiful, buzzing, remarkably confident set of test Polaroids for what the album would become.”

To accompany the announcement, the band have shared a previously unaired demo of 'Coney Island'.

“It’s very indicative of the process we were employing at that point, which was to deconstruct something and build it completely back up,” frontman Ben Gibbard explains. “In that particular case, it made the song a lot more interesting and gave it a nice flavor and a loneliness that sits well on the album.”