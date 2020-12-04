Death Cab For Cutie have released a new five-track covers EP, available for just 24-hours

Listen

Feat. tracks by TLC, REM and more.

Published: 11:51 am, December 04, 2020

Death Cab For Cutie have released a new five-track covers EP.

'The Georgia EP' is available exclusively via Bandcamp, featuring covers of iconic artists from the state of Georgia. The project will be available for download for just 24 hours (beginning at 12:01am PT), with all net proceeds going to Fair Fight Action, Stacey Abrams’ voter’s rights organization that promotes fair elections around the country through voter education, election reform, and combating voter suppression.

Ben Gibbard shares: "We created this exclusive EP of songs by some of our favorite Georgia artists for our friend Stacey Abrams and all the hard-working people at Fair Fight Action. We strongly believe in the work Fair Fight has done to assure free and fair elections in Georgia and beyond and have been honored to assist them throughout the 2020 campaign."

The tracklisting reads:



1. Waterfalls (TLC cover)

2. The King of Carrot Flowers, Pt. 1 (Neutral Milk Hotel cover)

3. Fall On Me (R.E.M. cover)

4. Flirted With You All My Life (Vic Chesnutt cover)

5. Metal Heart (Cat Power cover)