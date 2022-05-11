Subscribe to Upset
Death Cab For Cutie have announced their tenth album, ‘Asphalt Meadows’

It's coming in September.
Published: 4:36 pm, May 11, 2022
Death Cab For Cutie have announced their tenth studio album, ‘Asphalt Meadows’.

Set for release on 16th September, the news is accompanied by new single‘Roman Candles’, and a lyric video designed by Juliet Bryant (Justin Vernon, Japanese Breakfast, Laura Jane Grace).

Of the inspiration for the song, the band share: “‘Roman Candles’ is about the crippling, existential dread that goes hand in hand with living in a nervous city on a dying planet. And that the only way to be in the moment is to let it all go.”

Check it out below.

