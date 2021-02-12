Listen

They've been pals for ages.

Published: 10:53 am, February 12, 2021

Deap Vally have teamed up with KT Tunstall and Peaches for their new track, 'High Horse'.

It's a cut from the duo's new EP 'Digital Dream'. Set for release on 26th February via Cooking Vinyl, the new effort also features collabs with jennylee (Warpaint), Soko and Jamie Hince (The Kills).

A press release says of the team-up: "Deap Vally met KT Tunstall when they both performed on Later… with Jools Holland in 2013. They’d stayed in touch via social media over the years and KT was jazzed when they asked her to get in the studio together.

"They wrote and recorded High Horse at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606. The only thing missing was a rap by Peaches. Lindsey’s friendship with Peaches began as a mutual fan-encounter at a restaurant in Silverlake: Lindsey approached Peaches to profess her admiration and it turned out Peaches was a Deap Vally fan, too. Deap Vally went on to open for Peaches in 2015."

Give it a listen below.