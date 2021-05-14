Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Lilhuddy, The Offspring, All Time Low and more.
Order a copy
May 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Deap Vally have dropped their collab with Jennie Vee from Eagles Of Death Metal, 'I Like Crime'

It's the latest cut from the band's new EP, due in June.
Published: 10:03 am, May 14, 2021
Deap Vally have dropped their collab with Jennie Vee from Eagles Of Death Metal, 'I Like Crime'

Deap Vally have dropped their collab with Jennie Vee from Eagles Of Death Metal, 'I Like Crime'.

It's a cut from their upcoming EP 'American Cockroach', which also features a collaboration with Ayse Hassan (Savages), and will arrive on 18th June via Cooking Vinyl.

"American Cockroach is a collection of songs we’ve been working on for a while," the duo explain, "including collaborations with Jennie Vee (Eagles of Death Metal) and Ayse Hassan (Savages), that run the gamut from deeply personal, to outright satire and everything in between. These are songs for the underdog, the outlaw, the defeated, for days when you feel like no one understands you or you can’t do anything right."

Jennie Vee says: “Recording with Julie and Lindsey felt very fresh but natural at the same time. It was the first time I had experienced jumping into the studio to vibe out ideas that would lead to a fully finished song so quickly. Getting started is often the hardest part in the songwriting process, but in this case with the three of us, we just had to show up that day and from there the music took over as our guide. Then it was up to us to piece it all together. ‘ I Like Crime ’ stands out to me as groovy but urgent, a juxtaposition of mood. It rocks, I had a lot of fun, and would show up for Deap Vally and the music any time!”

Check out 'I Like Crime' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Offspring have dropped a new video for 'We Never Have Sex Anymore'
Loud Women have teamed up for new single 'Reclaim These Streets', raising money for Women's Aid
LILHUDDY has released a stripped-back version of 'America's Sweetheart'
Strange Bones have announced their debut album, 'England Screams'
The Devil Wears Prada are teasing their upcoming EP with new track 'Nightfall'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing