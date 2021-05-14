Listen

It's the latest cut from the band's new EP, due in June.

Published: 10:03 am, May 14, 2021

Deap Vally have dropped their collab with Jennie Vee from Eagles Of Death Metal, 'I Like Crime'.

It's a cut from their upcoming EP 'American Cockroach', which also features a collaboration with Ayse Hassan (Savages), and will arrive on 18th June via Cooking Vinyl.

"American Cockroach is a collection of songs we’ve been working on for a while," the duo explain, "including collaborations with Jennie Vee (Eagles of Death Metal) and Ayse Hassan (Savages), that run the gamut from deeply personal, to outright satire and everything in between. These are songs for the underdog, the outlaw, the defeated, for days when you feel like no one understands you or you can’t do anything right."

Jennie Vee says: “Recording with Julie and Lindsey felt very fresh but natural at the same time. It was the first time I had experienced jumping into the studio to vibe out ideas that would lead to a fully finished song so quickly. Getting started is often the hardest part in the songwriting process, but in this case with the three of us, we just had to show up that day and from there the music took over as our guide. Then it was up to us to piece it all together. ‘ I Like Crime ’ stands out to me as groovy but urgent, a juxtaposition of mood. It rocks, I had a lot of fun, and would show up for Deap Vally and the music any time!”

Check out 'I Like Crime' below.