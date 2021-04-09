Deap Vally have confirmed details of an upcoming EP with new single, 'Give Me a Sign'

Coming soon

The release features collaborations with Jennie Vee (Eagles Of Death Metal) and Ayse Hassan (Savages).

Published: 4:33 pm, April 09, 2021

Deap Vally have confirmed details of a new EP.

'American Cockroach' features collaborations with Jennie Vee (Eagles Of Death Metal) and Ayse Hassan (Savages), and will arrive on 18th June via Cooking Vinyl.

"American Cockroach is a collection of songs we’ve been working on for a while," the duo explain, "including collaborations with Jennie Vee (Eagles of Death Metal) and Ayse Hassan (Savages), that run the gamut from deeply personal, to outright satire and everything in between. These are songs for the underdog, the outlaw, the defeated, for days when you feel like no one understands you or you can’t do anything right."

Of new single 'Give Me a Sign', Lindsey Troy adds: “[This] is a deeply personal song. It will always mark a very specific time in my life. Sonically, it’s adventurous territory for us, unlike anything else we’ve ever put out before. Produced by longtime friend and engineer Josiah Mazzaschi, who recorded our very first demo back in 2012, the use of unusual instrumentation like the Optigan elevates the sense of melancholy and anguish this song is so heavy with, and we love it very much."

Check out 'Give Me a Sign' below.