Deap Vally and The Flaming Lips have collaborated on a new project called Deap Lips

They've an album coming next year.
Published: 9:55 pm, December 06, 2019
Deap Vally and The Flaming Lips have teamed up for a new album under the moniker Deap Lips.

Due out on 13th March via Cooking Vinyl, the self-titled, ten-track record is preceded by lead single 'Hope Hell High', which you can check out below.

The full track listing reads:

1. Home Thru Hell
2. One Thousand Sisters With Aluminum Foil Calculators
3. Shit Talkin
4. Hope Hell High
5. Motherfuckers Got To Go
6. Love is A Mind Control
7. Wandering Witches
8. The Pusher
9. Not A Natural Man
10. There Is Know Right There Is Know Wrong

