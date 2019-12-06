Deap Vally and The Flaming Lips have collaborated on a new project called Deap Lips

Listen

They've an album coming next year.

Deap Vally and The Flaming Lips have teamed up for a new album under the moniker Deap Lips.

Due out on 13th March via Cooking Vinyl, the self-titled, ten-track record is preceded by lead single 'Hope Hell High', which you can check out below.

The full track listing reads:



1. Home Thru Hell

2. One Thousand Sisters With Aluminum Foil Calculators

3. Shit Talkin

4. Hope Hell High

5. Motherfuckers Got To Go

6. Love is A Mind Control

7. Wandering Witches

8. The Pusher

9. Not A Natural Man

10. There Is Know Right There Is Know Wrong