Deap Vally and The Flaming Lips have dropped their latest Deap Lips single, 'Home Thru Hell'

The bands have a new collaborative album coming out.

Published: 2:02 pm, January 10, 2020

Deap Lips - the new project from Deap Vally and The Flaming Lips - have shared their new single, 'Home Thru Hell'.

Following on from 'Hope Hell High', it's an early teaser from the group's self-titled new album, due for release on 13th March via Cooking Vinyl.

Wayne Coyne says of the collaboration: "After we had 5 or 6 cool songs we kind of decided to attempt to make a whole record. We dug out an old track that we originally did for Kesha ("Love Is Mind Control") and great great re-imagining of the classic Steppenwolf song "The Pusher" that was briefly considered for a Miley Cyrus project and these tracks, again, really suited Julie and Lindsey’s style and vibe..

"We were beginning to think we’ve accidentally made a really great record .. but.. it’s not really a Deap Vally record (they write and record and produce their own stuff) and it’s not really a Flaming Lips record .. and So (even if it is just this one time .. who knows ?? Maybe we’ll do another) the group Deap Lips was born."

Have a listen to 'Home Thru Hell' below.