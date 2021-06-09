Subscribe to Upset
Coming soon

Deafheaven have announced their new album, 'Infinite Granite'

Check out new single  'Great Mass Of Color' now.
Photos: George Clarke.
Deafheaven have announced their new album, 'Infinite Granite'.

Billed as "another giant leap forward", the record's set for release on 20th August via Sargent House, and preceded by lead single 'Great Mass Of Color'.

A press release explains: "Across the album, vocalist George Clarke showcases a startling vocal range; falsettos, whispers, multi-part harmonies, and other adventurous vocal treatments, with his trademark black metal-inspired howls mostly absent. Guitarists Kerry McCoy and Shiv Mehra expand their sonic palette to include synth textures using them to enrich their astral guitar work rather than outright replace it. Drummer Daniel Tracy has always been a force to reckon with behind the kit, but where he used to floor audiences with his speed and stamina, he’s now free to broaden his approach and lay down authoritative drum patterns that together with bassist Christopher Johnson’s punchy bass lines anchor the band’s lofty arrangements. Ultimately, Infinite Granite is Deafheaven’s most goosebump-inducing album to date."

The full tracklisting reads:

Shellstar
In Blur
Great Mass of Color
Neptune Raining Diamonds
Lament for Wasps
Villain
The Gnashing
Other Language
Mombasa

