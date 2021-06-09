Coming soon

Check out new single 'Great Mass Of Color' now.

Published: 2:00 pm, June 09, 2021 Photos: George Clarke.

Deafheaven have announced their new album, 'Infinite Granite'.

Billed as "another giant leap forward", the record's set for release on 20th August via Sargent House, and preceded by lead single 'Great Mass Of Color'.

A press release explains: "Across the album, vocalist George Clarke showcases a startling vocal range; falsettos, whispers, multi-part harmonies, and other adventurous vocal treatments, with his trademark black metal-inspired howls mostly absent. Guitarists Kerry McCoy and Shiv Mehra expand their sonic palette to include synth textures using them to enrich their astral guitar work rather than outright replace it. Drummer Daniel Tracy has always been a force to reckon with behind the kit, but where he used to floor audiences with his speed and stamina, he’s now free to broaden his approach and lay down authoritative drum patterns that together with bassist Christopher Johnson’s punchy bass lines anchor the band’s lofty arrangements. Ultimately, Infinite Granite is Deafheaven’s most goosebump-inducing album to date."

The full tracklisting reads:



Shellstar

In Blur

Great Mass of Color

Neptune Raining Diamonds

Lament for Wasps

Villain

The Gnashing

Other Language

Mombasa