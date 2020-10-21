Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring grandson, Knuckle Puck, Touché Amoré, Yours Truly and more.
Order a copy
October 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Deafheaven are going to release a new live album this December

Check out 'Daedalus' now.
Published: 2:12 pm, October 21, 2020 Photos: Bobby Cochran.
Deafheaven are going to release a new live album this December

Deafheaven are going to release a new live album.

Due on 4th December, '10 Years Gone' includes the first song the band ever wrote, 'Daedalus', as well as tracks from throughout their career to date.

George Clarke explains: “Earlier this year we intended on celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Deafheaven demo released through Bandcamp on June 1, 2010 with a tour of North America with our friends Inter Arma, Greet Death and All Your Sisters. Unfortunately, we couldn’t fulfill that tour because of fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. To rebound from the financial and morale hit, we put together an album of the set we intended to perform.

"Revisiting the songs in this studio sessions format with Jack Shirley at Atomic Garden reminded us of how important these years have been. I’m thankful we were able to give songs like Daedalus, the first we wrote, and other favorites like Vertigo and Kettle new power after so many years of playing them. They made me think of the people who played on them with us. For the first time we’ve included information on who played on what tracks and when they were originally released. We included thank you-s in the liner notes to these musicians who’ve spent time with this project, on tour or on record and all of the touring crew, label support and management support who have helped us this past decade.

"We're thankful we were able to do this project and that fans have stuck with us as we make new music for 2021. Thank you for helping us move forward and I hope you enjoy this record as a small interim in the Deafheaven story. We’ll see you soon.”

The tracklisting reads:

From The Kettle Onto The Coil
Daedalus
Vertigo
Language Games
Glint
Baby Blue
The Pecan Tree
Dream House

Everything going on in rock, right now.
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have a new album coming next month
Holding Absence have announced their new album, 'The Greatest Mistake Of My Life'
Architects have announced their new album, 'For Those That Wish To Exist'
Architects are back with a huge new single, 'Animals'
Waterparks have booked in a new UK tour, including a night at London's Brixton Academy
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing