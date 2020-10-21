Deafheaven are going to release a new live album this December

Coming soon

Published: 2:12 pm, October 21, 2020

Deafheaven are going to release a new live album.

Due on 4th December, '10 Years Gone' includes the first song the band ever wrote, 'Daedalus', as well as tracks from throughout their career to date.

George Clarke explains: “Earlier this year we intended on celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Deafheaven demo released through Bandcamp on June 1, 2010 with a tour of North America with our friends Inter Arma, Greet Death and All Your Sisters. Unfortunately, we couldn’t fulfill that tour because of fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. To rebound from the financial and morale hit, we put together an album of the set we intended to perform.

"Revisiting the songs in this studio sessions format with Jack Shirley at Atomic Garden reminded us of how important these years have been. I’m thankful we were able to give songs like Daedalus, the first we wrote, and other favorites like Vertigo and Kettle new power after so many years of playing them. They made me think of the people who played on them with us. For the first time we’ve included information on who played on what tracks and when they were originally released. We included thank you-s in the liner notes to these musicians who’ve spent time with this project, on tour or on record and all of the touring crew, label support and management support who have helped us this past decade.

"We're thankful we were able to do this project and that fans have stuck with us as we make new music for 2021. Thank you for helping us move forward and I hope you enjoy this record as a small interim in the Deafheaven story. We’ll see you soon.”

The tracklisting reads:



From The Kettle Onto The Coil

Daedalus

Vertigo

Language Games

Glint

Baby Blue

The Pecan Tree

Dream House