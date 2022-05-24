Deaf Havana have announced a new UK tour, including a night at London's Roundhouse

Deaf Havana have announced a new UK headline tour.
The band are performing in support of their upcoming sixth studio album 'The Present Is A Foreign Land', which is set for release on 15th July and features twelve tracks written and performed entirely by brothers James and Matty Veck-Gilodi.
They will kick off at Cardiff’s Tramshed on 8th November, before stopping in Nottingham, Manchester, London and Glasgow. The details are:
NOVEMBER
08 Cardiff Trashed
10 Nottingham Rock City
11 Manchester Academy
12 London Roundhouse
14 Glasgow SWG3