Deaf Havana have announced a new UK tour, including a night at London's Roundhouse

Their new album is out in July.
Published: 3:26 pm, May 24, 2022
Deaf Havana have announced a new UK headline tour.

The band are performing in support of their upcoming sixth studio album 'The Present Is A Foreign Land', which is set for release on 15th July and features twelve tracks written and performed entirely by brothers James and Matty Veck-Gilodi.

They will kick off at Cardiff’s Tramshed on 8th November, before stopping in Nottingham, Manchester, London and Glasgow. The details are:

NOVEMBER
08 Cardiff Trashed
10 Nottingham Rock City
11 Manchester Academy
12 London Roundhouse
14 Glasgow SWG3

