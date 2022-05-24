Deaf Havana have announced a new UK tour, including a night at London's Roundhouse

On the road

Their new album is out in July.

Published: 3:26 pm, May 24, 2022

Deaf Havana have announced a new UK headline tour.

The band are performing in support of their upcoming sixth studio album 'The Present Is A Foreign Land', which is set for release on 15th July and features twelve tracks written and performed entirely by brothers James and Matty Veck-Gilodi.

They will kick off at Cardiff’s Tramshed on 8th November, before stopping in Nottingham, Manchester, London and Glasgow. The details are:



NOVEMBER

08 Cardiff Trashed

10 Nottingham Rock City

11 Manchester Academy

12 London Roundhouse

14 Glasgow SWG3