Deaf Havana have announced a new UK tour for next year.
The band will hit the road next March and April, kicking off in Leeds before calling off in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Birmingham, Southampton, Oxford, Exeter, Brighton and Cambridge.
“We’re very excited to be heading back on tour to a bunch of places we haven’t been to in a very long time," Matty Veck-Gilodi explains. "It was incredible to come back to playing live this year, we had so much fun creating and performing a show that we loved and we can’t wait to craft something different and special for these shows next year.”
Tickets will be on sale this Friday (9th December) at 10am.
The dates read:
March 2023
22 – LEEDS Uni Stylus
23 – ABERDEEN Lemon Tree
24 – EDINBURGH Liquid Rooms
26 – LIVERPOOL Camp And Furnace
28 – BIRMINGHAM The Mill
29 – SOUTHAMPTON The 1865
31 – OXFORD Academy
April 2023
01 – EXETER Phoenix
02 – BRIGHTON Chalk
03 – CAMBRIDGE Junction