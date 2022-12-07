On tour

Published: 11:36 am, December 07, 2022

Deaf Havana have announced a new UK tour for next year.

The band will hit the road next March and April, kicking off in Leeds before calling off in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Birmingham, Southampton, Oxford, Exeter, Brighton and Cambridge.

“We’re very excited to be heading back on tour to a bunch of places we haven’t been to in a very long time," Matty Veck-Gilodi explains. "It was incredible to come back to playing live this year, we had so much fun creating and performing a show that we loved and we can’t wait to craft something different and special for these shows next year.”

Tickets will be on sale this Friday (9th December) at 10am.

The dates read:

March 2023

22 – LEEDS Uni Stylus

23 – ABERDEEN Lemon Tree

24 – EDINBURGH Liquid Rooms

26 – LIVERPOOL Camp And Furnace

28 – BIRMINGHAM The Mill

29 – SOUTHAMPTON The 1865

31 – OXFORD Academy



April 2023

01 – EXETER Phoenix

02 – BRIGHTON Chalk

03 – CAMBRIDGE Junction

