Deaf Havana have announced their sixth studio album, 'The Present Is A Foreign Land'

The full-length is previewed by a new single, 'Going Clear'.
Published: 1:52 pm, January 21, 2022
Deaf Havana have announced their sixth studio album, 'The Present Is A Foreign Land', set for release on 15th July.

Comprising of 12 tracks written and performed entirely by brothers James and Matty Veck-Gilodi, the album is previewed by a new single, 'Going Clear'.

James explains, "'Going Clear' is a song I started writing a long time ago but it wasn't until recently that I really realised it's a song purely about addiction and the effect it has on loved ones and family members. It's a very straight forward and simple song but having gone through the years of substance abuse and seen the pain it brings first hand, this one really hits home."

Fans who pre-order 'The Present Is A Foreign Land' will receive a special access code to buy ticketsfor an intimate show in London on 22nd February.

You can check out 'Going Clear' below.

