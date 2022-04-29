Watch

Published: 10:52 am, April 29, 2022 Photos: Jon Stone.

Deaf Havana have released another track from their upcoming sixth studio album.

'On The Wire' is taken from 'The Present Is A Foreign Land', which is set for release on 15th July and features twelve tracks written and performed entirely by brothers James and Matty Veck-Gilodi.

Matty explains: “On The Wire was the first song that James and I wrote together after spending over a year apart. It came together in a matter of hours and signalled the first moment that we really felt the need to continue Deaf Havana. Immediately upon writing the chorus we felt like we had written our biggest song yet and got us fervently excited about what the future could hold.



"The song itself deals with finding the strength in the struggle to make the positive changes in your life - whilst not necessarily being the easy ones. It's about growing older, pulling yourself together after wasted nights repeating the same damaging mistakes and through that finding the hope that you can change for the better."

Check out the new track below.