Deaf Havana have released 'Nevermind' from their upcoming album

Listen

"This one means a hell of a lot to me so I really hope people connect with it!"

Published: 11:33 am, June 17, 2022

Deaf Havana have released another track from their upcoming sixth studio album.

'Nevermind' is taken from 'The Present Is A Foreign Land', which is set for release on 15th July and features twelve tracks written and performed entirely by brothers James and Matty Veck-Gilodi.

James explains: "Nevermind is the second song we wrote for The Present is a Foreign Land and it is maybe my favourite on the record. This song is about the back end of 2019/first few months of 2020, which was pretty much the lowest point of my life to date. I tried to channel that emotion into the vocals when I recorded it. We tried to keep it simple on this with mainly keys, guitar and strings to really let the lyrics come through. This one means a hell of a lot to me so I really hope people connect with it!"

Check out the new track below, and catch the band on tour this November.