Deaf Havana's James Veck Gilodi is going to put on a ticketed online solo gig later this month

It'll be live from London’s St. Pancras Church.
Published: 10:47 am, July 07, 2020
Deaf Havana will host a ticketed online live performance later this month.

Taking place on Sunday, 19th July at 8pm, frontman James Veck Gilodi has teamed up with creative collaborator Jon Stone and LiveFrom Events to broadcast a solo set from London’s St. Pancras Church at livefrom.events/deafhavana. Tickets will cost £10.

"Initially, when Jon approached me a couple of months back about doing a live stream, I wasn't too sure, as I'm not really a big fan of livestreams," James explains. "They don’t usually capture the energy that we all need when we go to see live music.

"Jon and I talked extensively about how we could try and capture something that was visually stunning, but could also recreate that buzz you get from seeing a performance in real life. I've always been a fan of reworked versions so I’ve jumped at the chance to create some slightly stranger and more out-there versions of our pre-existing songs.

"The end product is going to be, visually, the best performance video I have ever been involved in and I'm incredibly excited for everyone to join us.”

