DEADLETTER have announced their debut EP with new single 'Weights'

Published: 5:06 pm, September 28, 2022
DEADLETTER have announced their debut EP.

'Heat!' will be releases on 18th November via SO Recordings, preceded by lead single 'Weights'.

Singer Zac Lawrence says: "'Weights’ in parts, is a pessimistic musing on the experiences you take with you through life, which can feel like a physical burden to be dragged without reprieve. But it’s also a track of silver linings, as it aims to cement the idea that it’s fine to accept that you’re not always alright, and that you can ask for help should things get too heavy - and that’s often the only way of lessening the load. It’s informed by sorrow and self-loathing, but also joy and healing."

Check out the track below, and catch the band live at London's 100 Club tonight (28th September).

