DEADLETTER channel foreboding post-punk on their new single, 'Fall of the Big Screen'

Listen

It's about the rise of streaming: "We have swapped theatrical experience for ease of access."

Published: 11:01 am, January 20, 2021 Words: Jasleen Dhindsa.

Yorkshire-bred, South London-based outfit DEADLETTER channel moreish, foreboding post-punk on their new single, 'Fall of the Big Screen'.

Their first single of 2021, the track follows support slots with the likes of Squid, Viagra Boys, and Avalanche Party.

Of ‘Fall of the Big Screen’, frontman Zac Lawrence notes:

“As streaming services became household names, there was little doubt in anyone’s minds that they were the future. Thousands of films, documentaries, and series alike, right there at the click of a button. No more will the cinema be regarded as the entertainment giant it once was. Just like its musical cousin, the independent venues that hold big screens and popcorn machines are slowly but surely evaporating. Who needs to make the choice and effort of how and when to be entertained, when Mr Bezos and Mr Hastings have presented you with all you can ask for from the comfort of your own living room? We have swapped theatrical experience for ease of access.

"We are being sold free choice at the click of a button when in reality our options are shrinking as monopolistic corporations haunt every item of consumption, as we are algorithmically given a narrow margin of preference which blinds us to any true alternative. The Fall of the Big Screen is imminent, and this is our cry of understanding.”

Check it out below.