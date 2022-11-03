DEADLETTER have released a new EP teaser, 'Madge’s Declaration'

Listen

The band's new EP is out later this month.

DEADLETTER have shared a new single, ‘Madge’s Declaration’.

The track follows on from previous releases ‘Binge’ and ‘Weights’, and arrives ahead of their debut EP, ‘Heat!’, out 18th November.

On the new song, frontman Zac Lawrence says: “We wanted to make something that had elements of humour and danceability, trying to explore a genuinely terrifying idea in a manner which mirrors our cultural fascination with it. Our tendency to work around the drumbeat and bassline is highly evident here, with the song climaxing in a cacophony of primal ecstasy.”

Check out ‘Madge’s Declaration’ below.