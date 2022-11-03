Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Witch Fever, Boston Manor, De'Wayne, Pinkshift and more.
Order a copy
November 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

DEADLETTER have released a new EP teaser, 'Madge’s Declaration'

The band's new EP is out later this month.
Published: 3:14 pm, November 03, 2022
DEADLETTER have released a new EP teaser, 'Madge’s Declaration'

DEADLETTER have shared a new single, ‘Madge’s Declaration’.

The track follows on from previous releases ‘Binge’ and ‘Weights’, and arrives ahead of their debut EP, ‘Heat!’, out 18th November.

On the new song, frontman Zac Lawrence says: “We wanted to make something that had elements of humour and danceability, trying to explore a genuinely terrifying idea in a manner which mirrors our cultural fascination with it. Our tendency to work around the drumbeat and bassline is highly evident here, with the song climaxing in a cacophony of primal ecstasy.”

Check out ‘Madge’s Declaration’ below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
About to Break: DEADLETTER
Avril Lavigne has shared a new single, 'I'm A Mess', featuring YUNGBLUD
nothing,nowhere. has teamed up with Pete Wentz for new track 'CYAN1DE'
Softcult have announced their new EP, ‘See You In The Dark’
ArcTanGent has confirmed the first acts for 2023's festival
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing