Dead Pony have shared a cover of Nelly Furtado's 'Maneater'

"Maneater was always one of those iconic songs," they explain.
Published: 10:58 am, December 09, 2022
Dead Pony have dropped a cover of Nelly Furtado's 'Maneater'.

The song follows on from the release of their debut EP 'War Boys', and arrives ahead of shows at Camden Assembly, London (24th January) and Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds (28th January).

"We choose Maneater as a cover because we started listening to a lot of music that we used to listen to when we were a lot younger," they explain. "Maneater was always one of those iconic songs and I remember thinking it was so cool and fun. At the time we recorded it we were listening to a lot of early 00’s music like N.E.R.D, Justin Timberlake & Limp Bizkit so we took a lot of influence from those sounds. I think it’s a lot of fun to totally reimagine a track but make it sound like Dead Pony."

Check it out below.

